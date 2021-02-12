Surevest LLC Boosts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of K traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.21. 39,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,124. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

K has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,082. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

