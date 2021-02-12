Surevest LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.34. 59,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,795. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.96 and a 200 day moving average of $198.64. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The company has a market capitalization of $141.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

