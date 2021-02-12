Surevest LLC Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Surevest LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $85.50. 34,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,600. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average is $78.87. The company has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $89.72.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.46.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

