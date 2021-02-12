Surevest LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILPT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,390. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ILPT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

