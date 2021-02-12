Surevest LLC Makes New $3.74 Million Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Surevest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ZM traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $431.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.83, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.52 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.99 and its 200-day moving average is $397.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.17.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

