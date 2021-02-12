Surevest LLC Makes New Investment in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Surevest LLC bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 86,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. Surevest LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 109,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 248,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. 12,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $18.66.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

