Surevest LLC Purchases 1,612 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Surevest LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 1.5% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,836,000 after buying an additional 69,872 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.06. 36,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,135,999. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,632. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.