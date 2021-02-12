Surevest LLC Purchases 2,367 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 1.4% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.31. 4,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -75.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.63. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.