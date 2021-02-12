Surevest LLC Purchases 2,737 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Surevest LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,643,000 after buying an additional 644,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,834,000 after buying an additional 268,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,770,000 after purchasing an additional 240,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,598,608,000 after buying an additional 230,570 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.
