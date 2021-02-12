Surevest LLC Purchases 2,737 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Surevest LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,643,000 after buying an additional 644,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,834,000 after buying an additional 268,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,770,000 after purchasing an additional 240,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,598,608,000 after buying an additional 230,570 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.08. 6,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $439.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.