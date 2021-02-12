Surevest LLC Purchases Shares of 16,600 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $647,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,594.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.36.

NYSE SWK traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $174.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,146. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.92 and its 200-day moving average is $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

