Surevest LLC Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. PFG Advisors grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 370.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.91. 4,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,834. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $374.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.61 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

