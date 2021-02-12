Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.68

Shares of Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $2.08. Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 312,558 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £19.12 million and a P/E ratio of -3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.68.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

