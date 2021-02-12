SushiSwap (SUSHI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.16 Billion

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for about $16.95 or 0.00035572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $2.16 billion and $639.75 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00065213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $524.55 or 0.01100610 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006387 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.44 or 0.05716463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00027259 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00019716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SUSHI is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 195,736,108 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

SushiSwap Token Trading

SushiSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

