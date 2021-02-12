Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $53,531.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,778.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,179 shares of company stock valued at $155,760 over the last three months. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,113,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after buying an additional 1,285,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,006,000 after purchasing an additional 670,366 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 410,495 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $21,741,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 391,561 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.89 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

