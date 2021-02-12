Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) versus ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Financial Comparison

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A Sutro Biopharma 27.60% -41.86% -29.50%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ERYTECH Pharma and Sutro Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Sutro Biopharma 0 1 6 0 2.86

Sutro Biopharma has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.30%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Sutro Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A -$70.18 million ($3.92) -2.31 Sutro Biopharma $42.74 million 21.79 -$55.74 million ($2.43) -9.93

Sutro Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than ERYTECH Pharma. Sutro Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ERYTECH Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats ERYTECH Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase II stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer. It also engages in developing erymethionase, a preclinical product candidate that consists of methionine-gamma-lyase encapsulated in red blood cells to target methionine-dependent cancers. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has research collaborations with the Fox Chase Cancer Center to advance the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Queen's University of Canada to advance the preclinical development of eryminase for the treatment of arginase-1-deficiency. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

