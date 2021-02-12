SVB Leerink Weighs in on KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.58). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KALV. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.75 million, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

