Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.30

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

