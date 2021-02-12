SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) had its target price upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVMK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $27.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52. SVMK has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 1.39.

In other SVMK news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $120,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 8,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $189,061.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 523,623 shares of company stock valued at $13,659,347. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in SVMK by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SVMK by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in SVMK by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in SVMK by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in SVMK during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

