SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. SVMK updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of SVMK stock traded down $4.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,512. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.39. SVMK has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other SVMK news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $459,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $26,837.34. Insiders sold a total of 523,623 shares of company stock worth $13,659,347 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVMK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

