Swerve (SWRV) Market Cap Reaches $19.53 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. Swerve has a total market cap of $19.53 million and approximately $12.81 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve token can now be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00003833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swerve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00060188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.69 or 0.00282915 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00103351 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00078333 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00089595 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,435.72 or 1.03835453 BTC.

Swerve Token Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 12,213,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,704,912 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

Swerve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.