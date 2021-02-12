Swingby (SWINGBY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.92 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 40.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 125.6% higher against the US dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $26.92 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby token can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00061449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.51 or 0.00280143 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00104955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00080146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00092149 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,511.96 or 0.99690275 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

Buying and Selling Swingby

Swingby can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

