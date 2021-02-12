SWYFT Reaches One Day Volume of $8,228.00 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 54.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. SWYFT has a market capitalization of $22,677.32 and approximately $8,228.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SWYFT has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One SWYFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00060018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.26 or 0.00280508 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00103750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00078973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00088964 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,294.51 or 1.02989279 BTC.

SWYFT Token Profile

SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,940 tokens. The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network

SWYFT Token Trading

