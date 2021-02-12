Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Shares Up 2.3%

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)’s stock price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 8,001 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 2,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27.

About Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, education boards, and Districts and Defense and safety contractors in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions that comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

