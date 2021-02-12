Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $130.98

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $130.98 and traded as low as $124.55. Symrise shares last traded at $124.55, with a volume of 714 shares traded.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.98.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

