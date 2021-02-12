Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut Synacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Synacor in a research note on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYNC remained flat at $$2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,561. Synacor has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $86.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synacor by 41.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synacor in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Synacor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.
About Synacor
Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.
