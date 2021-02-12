Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut Synacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Synacor in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNC remained flat at $$2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,561. Synacor has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $86.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synacor by 41.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synacor in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Synacor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.

