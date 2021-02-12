Syncora (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) Trading 3.1% Higher

Syncora Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) shares shot up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 907,760 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,132% from the average session volume of 73,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.

Syncora Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYCRF)

Syncora Holdings Ltd. does not have significant operations. It was previously engaged in the provision of financial guarantee insurance and reinsurance, and credit enhancement for the obligations of debt issuers. The company was formerly known as Security Capital Assurance Ltd. Syncora Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

