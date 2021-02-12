Synergy CHC (OTCMKTS:SNYR) Trading Up 84%

Synergy CHC Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNYR)’s share price rose 84% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 352,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 499% from the average daily volume of 58,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

About Synergy CHC (OTCMKTS:SNYR)

Synergy CHC Corp., a consumer health care and beauty company, markets and distributes various consumer branded products primarily in the health and wellness industry in North America. The company offers FOCUSfactor, a brain-health nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other nutrients; Hand MD, an anti-aging skincare line formulated for the hands; and Flat Tummy brand products, including tea, shakes, lollipops, and supplements, as well as apparel, a mobile App and exercise accessories.

