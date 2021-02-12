Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Trading Up 2.2%

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) shares were up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 6,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 15,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37.

About Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE)

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc, an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

