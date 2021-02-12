Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $471.00

Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 471 ($6.15) and last traded at GBX 467.40 ($6.11), with a volume of 361738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 464 ($6.06).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 242 ($3.16) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 382 ($4.99).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 442.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 381.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82.

In other Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) news, insider Caroline Johnstone purchased 11,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £48,998.40 ($64,016.72).

About Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a speciality chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.

