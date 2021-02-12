Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Short Interest Up 210.0% in January

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 210.0% from the January 14th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYAAF opened at $0.94 on Friday. Syrah Resources has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Syrah Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through two segments, Balama and Battery Anode Material. Its principal project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in the Cabo Delgado province of northern Mozambique.

