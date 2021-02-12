System1 Group PLC (SYS1.L) (LON:SYS1) Trading Up 6.8%

System1 Group PLC (SYS1.L) (LON:SYS1) shares shot up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.35). 9,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 11,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.50 ($2.20).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.09. The stock has a market cap of £22.79 million and a P/E ratio of -22.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 176.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 144.48.

In related news, insider John Kearon sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26), for a total value of £74,390 ($97,191.01). Also, insider Sophie Tomkins purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £11,200 ($14,632.87).

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

