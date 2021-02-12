TaaS (TAAS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $758.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One TaaS token can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00065487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.36 or 0.01110805 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00057056 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.42 or 0.05703980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00027395 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00019464 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00035644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000189 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TaaS

