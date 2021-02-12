Tael (WABI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $45.75, $4.92, $5.22 and $119.16.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00065678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $539.07 or 0.01128912 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006297 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.08 or 0.05662858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00027495 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00019644 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00035627 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

About Tael

WABI is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

