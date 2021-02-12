TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €25.06 ($29.48).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEG. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €27.70 ($32.59) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €24.92 ($29.32) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71. TAG Immobilien AG has a 52 week low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 52 week high of €28.14 ($33.11).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.