Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.61 and last traded at $17.54. Approximately 3,224,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 979,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

