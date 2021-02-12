Talend S.A. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Talend in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst B. Suri expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $57.06 on Friday. Talend has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $63.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. Talend’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Talend by 522.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Talend by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

