Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Sells $241,542.00 in Stock

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister sold 3,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $241,542.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,379 shares in the company, valued at $12,416,024.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Meister also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $198,850.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $148,978.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 430,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,259. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.84. Talend S.A. has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $63.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 0.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TLND shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

