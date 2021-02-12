Tanzanian Gold (TSE:TNX) Shares Down 11.7%

Tanzanian Gold Co. (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) fell 11.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.06. 89,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 144,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

The firm has a market cap of C$230.09 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.93.

Tanzanian Gold (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director James E. Sinclair acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,408,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,084,559.09. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,525 shares of company stock valued at $98,549.

About Tanzanian Gold (TSE:TNX)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

