Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 821,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 253,199 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Tapestry worth $25,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

TPR stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

