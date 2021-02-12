Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.38

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and traded as high as $8.25. Tapinator shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 10,834 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $4.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08.

Tapinator Company Profile

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 mobile gaming titles, such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, and Crypto Trillionaire. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

