Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70,735 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Target worth $93,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.48.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.73.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

