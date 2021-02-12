Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,647 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 2.3% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Target by 154.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after buying an additional 928,437 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Target by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,186,000 after buying an additional 436,897 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Target by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,104,000 after purchasing an additional 434,052 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $74,218,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Target by 204.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,943,000 after purchasing an additional 315,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,162. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.48.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

