TD Securities Lowers Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $85.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of AEM stock traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.64. The stock had a trading volume of 326,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

