TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Trading 6.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)’s share price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $110.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TechTarget traded as high as $99.23 and last traded at $98.65. 370,625 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 308,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

