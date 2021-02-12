Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) rose 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 1,786,221 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,013,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $334.78 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,382,670 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 255,398 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Teekay by 19.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 146,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 57,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Teekay by 265.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 115,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 11.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

