Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) rose 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 1,786,221 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,013,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $334.78 million during the quarter.
About Teekay (NYSE:TK)
Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.
