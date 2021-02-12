Teekay Tankers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 15,162 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,351% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,045 call options.

Shares of NYSE:TNK traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $12.92. 31,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 100.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 208,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 104,364 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

