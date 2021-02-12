Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,311 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $37,129,266.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,215,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,613 shares of company stock valued at $60,652,948 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.39.

TDOC stock opened at $283.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.38 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $299.42.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

