Telit Communications PLC (TCM.L) (LON:TCM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $166.70

Shares of Telit Communications PLC (TCM.L) (LON:TCM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $166.70 and traded as high as $209.50. Telit Communications PLC (TCM.L) shares last traded at $204.50, with a volume of 105,083 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £274.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 200.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 166.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About Telit Communications PLC (TCM.L) (LON:TCM)

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Products; and Cloud & Connectivity.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Telit Communications PLC (TCM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telit Communications PLC (TCM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.