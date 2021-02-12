Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Down 5.5%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.77. 13,157,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 20,425,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TELL. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Tellurian by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

