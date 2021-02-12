TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
TELUS has decreased its dividend by 63.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:TU traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,427,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97. TELUS has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $21.61.
TU has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.
