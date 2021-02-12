TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

TELUS has decreased its dividend by 63.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get TELUS alerts:

NYSE:TU traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,427,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97. TELUS has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $21.61.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

TU has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.